Cuba Re-Opens With No Quarantine Required
Destination & Tourism Marsha Mowers August 10, 2020
After opening the Cayos (CCC, SNU, CYO) to international tourism on July 1st, 2020, Cuba’s government, along with the Ministry of tourism and Cuban Ministry of Public Health ,as well as the recommendations from WTO and WHO, Cuba has offically opened. The tour operators partners and tourist organizations on the island have implemented a complete and rigorous certification program with a far reaching health and safety protocols at all the hotels, non hotel services, support services, transportation and all the companies of the tourism sector.
The documents and entry requirements remain the same, no pre testing before you travel and no quarantine and everybody is welcome.
At the Cuban airport, upon arrival, they will check client’s temperature and perform a Covid test to 100 % of the passengers for FREE. Results are available in 24 hours. Clients that test positive are quarantined at the International Clinic that exists in every resort area. There is a medical team including a doctor, nurse and epidemiology specialist at every hotel who will monitor and ensure the health of clients and workers. There is no doubt that the strength of the Cuba’s health system (that they are so proud of) offers reassurance and gives peace of mind.
Masks are mandatory at the airport and on the bus during the transfer to the hotel. At the hotels all the protocols are in place for health, safety and physical distancing so no mask is required inside the resort.
Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo, Cayo Cruz, Cayo Santa Maria, Cayo Las Brujas, Cayo Ensenachos and Cayo Largo are off the coast of main island of Cuba, there are no permanent residents in these islands, there have never been reported any cases of Covid on these keys.
