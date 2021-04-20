Last updated: 03:04 PM ET, Tue April 20 2021

Curaçao Updates Entry Requirements for Travelers

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 20, 2021

Porto Maari Curacao
Tourists in Curaçao. (Photo by Brian Major)

Curaçao has updated its entry requirements for travelers. Starting April 20, 2021, travelers arriving to Curaçao from high-risk countries and who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last six months will be required to take an antigen test at a local laboratory on the third day of their stay.

This precaution has been put in place in order to decrease the number of COVID-19 cases on the island and to keep Curaçao safe for visitors and residents.

The antigen test is in addition to the pre-arrival PCR test that travelers need to undergo 72 hours prior to arrival to Curaçao.

Through Dicardcuracao.com, visitors can fill out the Digital Immigration Card and fill out the Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of departure as well as upload the results of their pre-departure COVID-19 test.

