Czech Republic Opens Its Borders To US Citizens
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 23, 2021
Effective June 22, the Czech Republic opened its borders to U.S. citizens with no COVID-19 tests or quarantines required, as the U.S. is considered a green, low-risk country.
Furthermore, they can stay in the country for up 90 days without a visa.
However, once U.S. travelers have entered the Czech Republic, they must adhere to proof of vaccinations and/or negative test results requirements to enter hotels, restaurants, museums and public events.
Travelers are required to show proof of one of the following: negative, single-dose vaccines 14 days past the dose and administered within the last nine months; double-dose vaccines 22 days after the first dose and administered within the last 90 days; double-dose vaccines 22 days after the second dose and administered within the last nine months; medical recovery from COVID-19 in the last 180 days; a negative PCR test less than three days old; or a negative antigen test administered in less than 24 hours.
Masks are required in shops, in airports, on public transportation, in post offices and in taxis.
“We’ve been waiting for this for so long,” says Michaela Claudino, director of Czech Tourism USA & Canada.
“We hope that tourists can take the time to see the famous sights, but also get to know some of the Czech Republic’s hidden gems.”
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Redeploys World Navigator to Egypt, Greece
For more information on Czech Republic
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS