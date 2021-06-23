Last updated: 01:32 PM ET, Wed June 23 2021

Czech Republic Opens Its Borders To US Citizens

Claudette Covey June 23, 2021

Prague, Czech Republic. Christmas Market in Stare Mesto old square, Tyn Church, Bohemia.
Prague, Czech Republic. (photo via emicristea / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Effective June 22, the Czech Republic opened its borders to U.S. citizens with no COVID-19 tests or quarantines required, as the U.S. is considered a green, low-risk country.

Furthermore, they can stay in the country for up 90 days without a visa.

However, once U.S. travelers have entered the Czech Republic, they must adhere to proof of vaccinations and/or negative test results requirements to enter hotels, restaurants, museums and public events.

Travelers are required to show proof of one of the following: negative, single-dose vaccines 14 days past the dose and administered within the last nine months; double-dose vaccines 22 days after the first dose and administered within the last 90 days; double-dose vaccines 22 days after the second dose and administered within the last nine months; medical recovery from COVID-19 in the last 180 days; a negative PCR test less than three days old; or a negative antigen test administered in less than 24 hours.

Masks are required in shops, in airports, on public transportation, in post offices and in taxis.

“We’ve been waiting for this for so long,” says Michaela Claudino, director of Czech Tourism USA & Canada.

“We hope that tourists can take the time to see the famous sights, but also get to know some of the Czech Republic’s hidden gems.”

