Last updated: 05:18 PM ET, Tue March 22 2022

DATE Tourism Conference Returns to Punta Cana

Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 22, 2022

Bavaro Beach near Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
The Dominican Annual Travel Exchange will include a focus on authentic Dominican culture. (Photo by Brian Major)

The Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE) conference will return to Punta Can in May following a two-year, pandemic-triggered absence. Sponsored by the Hotel and Tourism Association of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES), the event is the premiere Dominican tourism industry summit.

The in-person conference will take place May 11 to 13 at Punta Cana’s Barceló Bávaro Convention Center and feature more than 160 confirmed suppliers and buyers from 20 countries for meetings with international travel agents and tour operators, said officials.

The gathering will feature “the main suppliers of the Dominican Republic’s tourism industry,” said officials, along with cultural attractions including on-site art exhibits, musical entertainment and artistic performances.

“Our culture, as well as our gastronomy, enriches our overall tourism offering and captivates our visitors who return to stay with us year after year,” said Andrés Marranzini, ASONAHORES’ executive vice president. “DATE provides an ideal opportunity to showcase and celebrate that, which is also part of our comprehensive promotion strategy.”

“As a result of our sector’s hard work and strong commitment, and the attractive diversity of our Dominican product, we have seen consistent growth in occupation in our destination in the last year,” said Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of ASONAHORES.

Dominican Republic travel has rebounded significantly from the last two years’ pandemic-driven travel disruptions. Luis Abinader, the country’s president, recently announced the launch of a national airline.

“This success demonstrates the effectiveness of our response to the global pandemic and enables us to proudly hold this key event in person,” said Blanco Tejera, “so we can continue to reinforce our strong foundation with the tourism sector and its stakeholders.”

