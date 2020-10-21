DATE Travel Conference Goes Virtual
Destination & Tourism Brian Major October 21, 2020
The Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE) conference, the Dominican Republic’s largest annual travel event, will utilize a virtual format this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES) officials this week.
This year’s event will incorporate DATE with ASONAHORES’ Commercial Exposition and Tourism Investment Forum conferences under the name Virtual Fair ASONAHORES 2020 and proceed with the support of the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, said organizers.
The Commercial Exhibition brings suppliers of goods and services for the tourism sector together with hoteliers, while the Investment Forum is focused on “analyzing investment opportunities in the Dominican tourism sector,” and “trends in capital flows for tourism in the region and the world.”
The combined event will seek to provide a “boost to the process of relaunching the country’s critical tourism sector,” said Paola Rainieri de Díaz, ASONAHORES’s president, and “has been updated from the face-to-face to the virtual to adapt and respond to the needs of the country and its economy.”
For more information on Dominican Republic
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS