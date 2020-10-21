Last updated: 12:09 PM ET, Wed October 21 2020

DATE Travel Conference Goes Virtual

October 21, 2020

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic
This year’s DATE travel conference will combine with other Dominican Republic travel events. (Photo by Brian Major)

The Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE) conference, the Dominican Republic’s largest annual travel event, will utilize a virtual format this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES) officials this week.

This year’s event will incorporate DATE with ASONAHORES’ Commercial Exposition and Tourism Investment Forum conferences under the name Virtual Fair ASONAHORES 2020 and proceed with the support of the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, said organizers.

The Commercial Exhibition brings suppliers of goods and services for the tourism sector together with hoteliers, while the Investment Forum is focused on “analyzing investment opportunities in the Dominican tourism sector,” and “trends in capital flows for tourism in the region and the world.”

The combined event will seek to provide a “boost to the process of relaunching the country’s critical tourism sector,” said Paola Rainieri de Díaz, ASONAHORES’s president, and “has been updated from the face-to-face to the virtual to adapt and respond to the needs of the country and its economy.”

