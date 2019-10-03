Dates Announced for 2020 Global Scavenger Hunt
The dates for the 2020 edition of The Global Scavenger Hunt, dubbed the world travel championship, have been announced for April 17 through May 9, 2020.
The official website of the 23-day event is now accepting applications for entry into the 16th annual around-the-world travel adventure competition. The winners of the scavenger hunt earn the title The World’s Greatest Travelers and receive a free trip around the world to defend their titles in 2021.
To enter the competition, travelers must pay the $25,000 per team entry fee, which includes all international airfare, First Class hotels, 40 percent of meals and special event travel gear.
“Competitions, trophies and titles provide inspiration,” Event Director William Chalmers said in a statement. “We want the best international travelers to participate.”
“The 2020 event will find out if travel writers and bloggers know the world as well as they claim to; whether social media influencers and travel agents can go beyond their staged selfies and glossy brochures; and whether some of the world’s ‘most traveled people’ and Amazing Race wannabe’s actually have any real-world travel skills,” Chalmers continued. “Winning our event is the ultimate test and proof.”
The 2020 edition of the competition has been dubbed A Blind Date with the World, with travelers visiting ten secret destinations to complete authentic, participatory and challenging culturally-oriented scavenges along the way.
Some of the highlights include meditating with monks, training elephants, taking flamenco lessons, cooking dishes with locals, searching out Lost Cities, cracking sacred temple mysteries, joining in celebrations and learning new languages.
