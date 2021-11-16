Last updated: 02:19 PM ET, Tue November 16 2021

Destination Mekong Readies for Future of Tourism

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 16, 2021

Mekong Delta (Photo via davidionut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Mekong Delta (Photo via davidionut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Destination Mekong, a coalition of six countries that comprise the geographical Greater Mekong Subregion, is stepping up its executive team and putting plans in place to play a leading role in the region’s tourism recovery, with the goal of building it back better than it was prior to the pandemic.

The tourism organization represents the Greater Mekong Subregion; its members include the official tourism organizations of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the two Chinese provinces of Guangxi and Yunnan.

Taking the reopening of many countries to tourism in play, the organization had set forth new plans to rebuild the region’s tourism into a more sustainable way. As its first step, it has signed the UN Climate Change Conference’s Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, promising to reduce 50 percent of its emissions in ten years and becoming net zero before 2050.

Destination Mekong also has published its Greater Mekong Subregion Tourism Recovery Communications Plan, “Unlimited Experiences, Unlimited Stories,” which details future plans for advertising campaigns and other goals.

The organization has also introduced its new executive team, made up of dedicated tourism experts: Catherine Germier-Hamel, CEO of Destination Mekong; Gerrit Kruger, Chief Marketing Officer; Gavin Bell, Chief Development Officer; and Jens Uwe Parkitny, honorary strategic advisor.

