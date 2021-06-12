Direct Flights from US Bring Travelers Back to Bonaire and Curaçao
June 12, 2021
Last week saw the resumption of direct nonstop service from the U.S. to Bonaire, with American Airlines flights out of Miami and Delta Air Lines departing from Atlanta. Concurrently, nonstop service from the U.S. to Curaçao also restarted from Miami and Charlotte aboard American Airlines and out of New York City via JetBlue Airways.
That means both of these fabulous Dutch Caribbean destinations are back on the map for Americans who are hankering for a tropical summer vacation after enduring such a long stretch without any international travel.
Owing to the combined efforts of both islands’ residents and officials, case rates remain low, and health guidelines and safety protocols are in place to ensure that travelers can experience the destinations with peace of mind. That also means arrivals need to play a part in keeping things safe, and each island has its own particular regulations to follow, according to Islands.
Travelers to Bonaire coming from high-risk countries (i.e., all countries not specified on the government’s ‘safe list’) will need to fulfill one of two options in terms of requirements. Bear in mind that fully vaccinated travelers are currently being held to the same standards as non-vaccinated visitors.
The first option is to complete and submit an online health declaration form online between 72 and 48 hours prior to departure, as well as pass a NAAT/PCR test within 24 hours of takeoff. The second option also begins with the health declaration form, but allows for the requisite NAAT/PCR test to be taken within 72 hours of arrival. The passenger who chooses to go this route will then be obliged to take an antigen test upon arrival at Flamingo International Airport in Bonaire. Under both options, children under the age of 13 are exempted from the testing portion, but will still need to complete a health declaration.
In Curaçao, arrivals coming from the U.S. (which is currently listed among ‘low-risk' countries), regardless of whether they’re coming from a high- or low-risk country. Again, there are currently no exemptions in place for vaccinated visitors. American travelers will need to complete and submit a digital immigration card online prior to takeoff, as well as apply for a Passenger Locator Card (PLC) within 48 hours of departure and should carry a printed version with them.
To enter the country, U.S. visitors must be able to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure or a negative antigen test performed within 24 hours of their flight to Curaçao. Lastly, they must undergo an antigen test on the third day of their stay at a local laboratory. Payment and reservations for the on-island antigen test are made in advance as part of the PLC process.
For more information, visit bonairecrisis.com/en or curacao.com/en.
