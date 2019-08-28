Discounted Late Summer Packages Available in Puerto Rico
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 28, 2019
Puerto Rico resorts are offering travelers opportunities to extend their summer past August with discounted rates at some of the island’s top properties. Vacationers traveling to Puerto Rico during this period will encounter smaller crowds compared with early summer while encountering the island’s rich history and culture, diverse culinary options, and distinctive natural attractions.
Additionally in September Puerto Rico will launch events to celebrate the capital of San Juan’s 500th anniversary. The festivities, which are still being finalized, will begin on September 12 and will culminate on December 31.
Save on Sailings With Carnival’s Labor Day DealsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Playa Hotels & Resorts Launches Dominican Republic OffersHotel & Resort
Bermuda Resorts Offering Fall Savings PackagesHotel & Resort
The late offers include the Condado Vanderbilt “Suite Sweet Summer” package which offers guests of the luxury hotel 15 percent off suite accommodations, butler service, two full breakfasts and discounts on spa services and food and beverage plus a rainforest tour. The property is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Another Condado district resort, La Concha, is offering “Sizzling Summer” packages hat include daily breakfast for two at The Loft Beach Front, a destination tour of the guest’s choice and complimentary entry to Fifty-Eight Night Club.
The trendy resort is also offering “Delightful Fall” packages offering 15 percent off published rates plus daily breakfast for two at Aroma Café and a wine yoga session for two at the hotel. Guests who stay three or more nights will receive an additional five percent off the rate on the last night.
Located in the heart of Old San Juan historic district, the Hotel El Convento is offering “Escape by Design” packages featuring a welcome pitcher of sangria or mojito, the guests’ choice of any available experience tour in the destination, continental breakfast and either an accommodation upgrade or a guaranteed late check-out. Rates start from $215 per night.
The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort is offering an “Experience Puerto Rico” package to guests who say at least four nights. The packages allows up to two guests to book one excursion of their choice (including a Bioluminescent Bay kayaking trip, an El Yunque National Rainforest excursion or a visit to the Casa Bacardi rum facility) at no added cost. Rates start at $245 per night.
The Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort’s “Your Summer Thrill Is Here” packages allow guests to take advantage of the resort’s pristine beach, San Juan’s only Blue Flag beach, with a choice of a water sports activities including jet ski sessions, parasailing or banana boat experiences. Rates start from $199 per night.
For more information on Puerto Rico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS