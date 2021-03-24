Discover Ako City, Japan
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff March 24, 2021
Visitors to Japan will be intrigued by the country’s unique culture and stunning destinations, inspiring them to venture beyond well-known destinations of Tokyo and Kyoto to Japan’s hidden gems, such as Ako City.
Ako City is an ideal overnight destination on the way from Himeji to Hiroshima. Visitors can relax in traditional hotels known as onsen and stroll the streets along the Setonaikai (the Seto Inland Sea).
The city is known for several facilities associated with Japanese heritage sites, including the Ako City Museum of History, the Ako Castle ruins, the Seaside Park, Ako Marine Science Museum and Shio no Kuni.
Visitors will want to be sure to head to the history museum, which provides travelers with insight into the region. The museum features four permanent exhibits that talk about “The Salt of Ako,” the Ako Castle and the castle town, the history of the “47 Ronin” and the water works.
Travelers to this city can also visit Ako Castle ruins, a nationally designated Historic Site with beautiful gardens that have also been recognized as a Place of Scenic Beauty in Japan.
Visitors, especially families, will enjoy a stop at the Seaside Park where they will find WakuWaku land, a carnival area with rides and activities for children.
There is also a large lake at the center of the park with snack shops and paddle boats for rent. Animal Friendship Village is a petting zoo also located within the park.
Ako is recognized for its salt as visitors will discover while touring the history museum. Those who want to see how the salty flavor is incorporated into local cuisine should stop in at Ako Ramen Menbou where they can try “shio ramen,” made with Ako salt.
Book a stay at a local onsen for a truly authentic experience while in town. There are many to choose from that offer open-air baths and Japanese-style accommodations, including Ginpaso, with its superb location and views of the Seto Inland Sea.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Japan
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS