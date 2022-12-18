Discover Mexico’s Pacific Coast
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes December 18, 2022
The Mexican Pacific has extraordinary places to enjoy wonderful nature and fun beaches to rest and practice water sports. These are some of the most recommended places to spend a memorable holiday on the extraordinary Mexican Pacific Coast.
Bahías de Huatulco, Oaxaca
This paradise of the Mexican Pacific, located on the coast of Oaxaca, has nine impressive bays and 36 beaches ideal for water sports, such as surfing, kitesurfing, sport fishing, snorkeling, and diving. In addition, this area is rich in ecosystems. It stands out for its sea turtle sanctuaries, where visitors can participate in activities of care and release of various species that spawn on the region's beaches, promoting their habitat and educating children on the importance of respect for natural life.
Tourists can tour through the different bays, some of which are only accessible by sea, to practice sport fishing and observe extraordinary marine life that includes the turtles above, dolphins, rays, and humpback whales (from October to April), among many species, in addition to the fish diversity that lives around the coral reefs of the area.
In Bahías de Huatulco, the environment is respected so that it is one of the regions where no sewage is poured into the sea. The inhabitants and the coastal resorts promote campaigns for cleaning the beaches. The Huatulco Bays have the international seal EarthCheck, an international organization that measures the level of sustainability in tourist destinations) that verifies that energy is immaculate and powered by wind farms. What's more, Chaqué and Tangolunda beaches meet the ecological standards required by the Blue Flag global certification.
The region of Huatulco has 12 species of coral with a rich biodiversity. In addition, on the different beaches, visitors find restaurants where the residents offer exquisite dishes of the region, such as fish typical huachinango, dorado, sierra, marlin, and tuna, among others. The symbolic species that tourists find in the area are golfing turtle (Dermochelys coriacea), hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricatal), and prieta turtle (black). The bays of Huatulco are the following: San Agustín, Chachacual, Cacaluta, Maguey, Organ, Santa Cruz, Chahué, Tangolunda, and Conejos.
Acapulco
This iconic Mexican destiny has one of the country's largest and most beautiful bays and extraordinary beaches where visitors enjoy the best sunsets on the Pacific. The most popular beaches are Icacos and Condesa, where visitors have plenty of nightlife, shops, restaurants, and luxury hotels to choose from.
Acapulco offers unparalleled natural beauty and an active nightlife with world-class restaurants and entertainment centers with international and local menus with fresh seafood recipes. The western part is the oldest of the port. The emblematic cliff of La Quebrada is located where visitors enjoy an extraordinary view of the ocean and the spectacle of divers diving into the Pacific Ocean from great heights.
In addition, the port has luxury areas such as Diamante and Dorada, which are located in five-star hotels and exclusive neighborhoods with access to extraordinary beaches that invite rest with a great ocean view. In the traditional area, tourists can enjoy tours via water taxis and glass-bottomed boats to the island of Roquera, where they can also practice diving and snorkeling to admire the rich ecosystems of the area.
Puerto Vallarta
This is a favorite destination for travelers from the United States and Canada. The charm of its beaches, its great culture, its gastronomy, and the warmth of its people make it one of the best places to vacation in the Mexican Pacific.
Puerto Vallarta's charming Malecón (promenade through the bay) features craft shops and cozy first-rate restaurants. Puerto Vallarta also has a rainforest where birds and butterflies abound, with more than 7,000 plants (including more than 170 species of wild orchids) and more than 1,000 species of tropical birds. Families can also enjoy zip-line tours in spectacular locations such as Canopy River, where tourists can practice free-fall rappel and river rappel.
Visitors can choose from boat tours, bay cruises on a pirate ship, or water taxis to the south coast in the Banderas Bay area, as well as renting jet skis, paddle boards, or a boat for diving, whale watching, or fishing. However, one of the most popular activities that take place in the city of Puerto Vallarta is the so-called artistic walk that takes place on Wednesday nights. It is a walking tour of art galleries and cafes in the center of the harbor.
Manzanillo
This fantastic destination is located in the center of the Mexican Pacific, specifically in the state of Colima, very close to Puerto Vallarta. Its golden sandy beaches and emerald sea make it one of the best places to rest, practice water sports, and enjoy excellent gastronomy in its wide range of restaurants and world-class hotels.
For tourists looking for adventure, taking a motorbike tour of Rancho Peña Blanca is highly recommended, which includes a trip through the mountain to end up on the fantastic beach. In addition, in the center of Manzanillo, tourists may visit its extraordinary crafts market that offers many products manufactured by the region's communities.
Manzanillo, in addition to being known as the Sailfish Capital of the World, has everything for tourists: five-star hotels, water activities, tours, beaches, restaurants, and fun nightlife. Visitors can take a boat ride through the bay aboard party yachts. They enjoy refreshing cocktails and music while touring Santiago Bay, the Elephant Stone, the Playa del Amor, the Punta, the Bufadora, and the Espinazo del Diablo other excellent sites in the area.
In addition to sport fishing, Manzanillo is an ideal place to dive in areas such as Los Frailes, the sunken boat in Playa La Boquita, and Bahía Carrizales. In addition, for those looking for natural adventures, there are great places to practice zip-lines through the jungle, bird watching, skiing, jet skis, kayaking, and paddling. There is also a place dedicated to preserving more than 600 specimens of iguanas.
Also, in the center of the city of Manzanillo, visitors can enjoy beautiful buildings of Arab and Mediterranean styles and lots of restaurants with national and International recipes. The rich gastronomy of the area includes seafood products such as raw fish from Colima, Marlin, and Fish cooked with wood. In addition, the tourist and gastronomic routes take visitors to know the coffee process of the region, as well as the different typical dishes of Manzanillo.
