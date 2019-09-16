Last updated: 02:18 PM ET, Mon September 16 2019

Discover Puerto Rico Kicks Off First Annual Conference on Tourism

Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Codie Liermann September 16, 2019

Discover Puerto Rico panel
PHOTO: (from left to right) Brad Dean, Discover Puerto Rico CEO, Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, The Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary, Carla Campos, The Puerto Rico Tourism Company Executive Director, Noelia García Bardales, The Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority Executive Director and Rodrick Miller, Invest Puerto Rico CEO. (photo by Maura Lee Byrne)

It’s an exciting time for Discover Puerto Rico, as this morning kicked off its first Annual Conference on Tourism at El San Juan Hotel in Carolina.

The conference is scheduled for today, September 16, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and tomorrow, September 17, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Attendees are learning from top industry experts and participating in a number of workshops, trainings and networking events with other industry professionals. This conference allows for professional development opportunities and access to global tourism partners.

In addition to members of Discover Puerto Rico, there are also representatives from Miles Partnership, Ketchum, HospitableMe, Expedia Group and travAlliancemedia.

During a panel session this morning, guests heard from Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO, Brad Dean, along with Manuel A. Laboy Rivera with The Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Carla Campos with The Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Noelia García Bardales with The Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority and Rodrick Miller with Invest Puerto Rico.

Later this afternoon, Nate Huff with Miles Partnership is leading a general session called 5 Trends Shaping Our Digital Present & Future. He’ll discuss the complexity of today’s travel consumers' destination options and how they go about choosing a destination.

Conference attendees will leave the event with increased knowledge of Puerto Rico as well as on several other travel topics, and this event will be available annually.

Along with the Annual Conference on Tourism, Puerto Rico has also been chosen to host the World Travel & Tourism 2020 Global Summit, one of the most important travel and tourism industry yearly events.

On this announcement during the 2019 summit, Puerto Rico’s former governor, Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, stated, "Travel and tourism is instrumental in Puerto Rico's economic development plans, and has proven to be the most resilient sector in our economy.”

