Discover Puerto Rico Kicks Off First Annual Conference on Tourism
Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Codie Liermann September 16, 2019
It’s an exciting time for Discover Puerto Rico, as this morning kicked off its first Annual Conference on Tourism at El San Juan Hotel in Carolina.
The conference is scheduled for today, September 16, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and tomorrow, September 17, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Attendees are learning from top industry experts and participating in a number of workshops, trainings and networking events with other industry professionals. This conference allows for professional development opportunities and access to global tourism partners.
In addition to members of Discover Puerto Rico, there are also representatives from Miles Partnership, Ketchum, HospitableMe, Expedia Group and travAlliancemedia.
During a panel session this morning, guests heard from Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO, Brad Dean, along with Manuel A. Laboy Rivera with The Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Carla Campos with The Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Noelia García Bardales with The Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority and Rodrick Miller with Invest Puerto Rico.
Later this afternoon, Nate Huff with Miles Partnership is leading a general session called 5 Trends Shaping Our Digital Present & Future. He’ll discuss the complexity of today’s travel consumers' destination options and how they go about choosing a destination.
Conference attendees will leave the event with increased knowledge of Puerto Rico as well as on several other travel topics, and this event will be available annually.
Along with the Annual Conference on Tourism, Puerto Rico has also been chosen to host the World Travel & Tourism 2020 Global Summit, one of the most important travel and tourism industry yearly events.
On this announcement during the 2019 summit, Puerto Rico’s former governor, Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, stated, "Travel and tourism is instrumental in Puerto Rico's economic development plans, and has proven to be the most resilient sector in our economy.”
For more information on Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS