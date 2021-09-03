Discover Puerto Rico Launches 'Return the Love' Campaign
Discover Puerto Rico has launched a new campaign to help encourage visitors to the island to behave responsibly and safely while there, called “Return the Love”.
The campaign was created through a partnership with Aerostar and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR) to help promote tourism in a safe and responsible way.
With beautiful signage posted throughout the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (AILMM), the campaign works to display the environmental and cultural attractions Puerto Rico has to offer while also encouraging practices like social distancing, mask wearing and other responsible behaviors like helping preserve the natural wildlife by choosing not to litter.
When travelers practice these behaviors, they are “returning the love” that the island offers to them.
“As we continue to see an increase in the amount of tourists coming to the Island, seeing record numbers in the past months, we knew that the ‘Return the Love’ messaging was an important step that we needed to make collaboratively with PRTC and Aerostar,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
“While we continue inviting tourists to visit and enjoy the wonders of the Island, we want them to return the love by showing Puerto Rico their best side too, by wearing their masks, practicing social distancing and leaving the island’s natures as they found it.”
The destination's travel campaign from earlier this month, “Population: YOU,” showcases eight of the island’s lesser-known attractions and natural wonders.
For more information about Puerto Rico, please visit Discover Puerto Rico.
