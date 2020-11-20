Last updated: 01:46 PM ET, Fri November 20 2020

Discover Puerto Rico Launches Small Business Commerce Site

Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 20, 2020

Latotude 18 coffee from Puerto Rico
Latitude 18 Coffee is one of several products available via Puerto Rico’s new website. (Image courtesy of Brands of Puerto Rico)

Discover Puerto Rico and e-commerce site Brands of Puerto Rico are partnering to support the island’s small businesses via a customized website where travelers can purchase authentic Puerto Rican products sold through small businesses.

Launched in advance of Small Business Saturday on November 28, the site features handmade crafts, local food products, art and other items reflecting Puerto Rico’s African, Spanish and Taino heritage and cultures.

The site allows users to virtually explore the destination in depth via the stories behind the businesses and products. The program is also designed to offer support to businesses that traditionally rely on tourism dollars and have lost income due to the pandemic.

The site offers travelers opportunities to “experience the island’s rich culture from the comfort of their homes and inspire a future trip in 2021,” said Discover Puerto Rico officials.

Puerto Rico is enforcing health and safety measures including social distancing, face coverings in public areas, and reduced capacities and high standards of cleanliness based on CDC and EPA guidelines.

Travelers entering Puerto Rico must fill out an online travel declaration form through and provide results of a molecular COVID-19 test within 72 hours of visiting the island. An island-wide, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in effect through December 11.

Public beaches and natural reserves are open for individual sports activity, with visitors required to follow social distancing guidelines and use masks when not in the water. Restaurants, casinos, and museums are operating at 30 percent of capacity while pools at hotels and other establishments are operating at 30 percent of capacity.

