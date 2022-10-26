Discovering Jamaica on Horseback
The heartbeat of the world vibrates in every dimension. Travelers can explore Jamaica in different ways, and one of them is accompanied by a horse.
For maximum enjoyment and fun, head to Braco Stables. Horseback riding is offered through some of Jamaica's most beautiful scenery, be it through the mountains, the beach, the water, and almost 2,000 acres of cultivated fields.
Braco Stables is located in Trelawny, Jamaica, approximately 22 miles east of Montego Bay and 25 miles from Ocho Rios, the quintessential tourist village.
An Old Property
The parish of Trelawny is as much a part of local history as the Braco Estate, whose antecedents date back to the 18th century. The property was a sugar cane plantation in those days and later became a sugar factory. Later, it was devoted to growing peppers and maintaining an orchard, and some portion of the land was used for cattle.
Today, horses happily roam the vast fields, and the house has become a tourist attraction because of its location and beauty and because it is part of the islanders' past. The dwelling was restored with attention to the details of the period to recover its grandeur and was transformed into private property.
Inside the house, from its stables, the most fun horseback rides in Jamaica are all accompanied by expert guides who also comment on the area's history.
The country's beauty could be discovered differently when one rides through the interior and crosses long distances until reaching the beautiful beaches of turquoise waters of the North Coast, where horse and rider cool off at sunset.
Jamaica and the Horse Tradition
In the region, there are also remains of a plane that crashed in World War II, and you can see plantations in the surroundings until you reach the coast. The riders unwind there and often dip in the refreshing Caribbean water. The ride ends in gardens of peppers, bougainvillea, and palms.
Jamaica has a long tradition with horses, which were imported to the islands by the Spanish, who were one of the many invaders at the time of the conquest of America.
Half Moon Equestrian Center in Montego Bay is also a place dedicated to equine activities. They offer horseback rides in the area starting at 20 minutes and lessons for beginners and different categories of riders for which they use specially conditioned tracks.
Half Moon Equestrian Center in Montego Bay offers jumping lessons and polo, one sporting activity that attracts many people in Jamaica. They even have an international handicap. Jamaica has more than five polo clubs and is one of the few nations with a local Polo Association.
The Knolford Polo & Tennis Ranch offers lodging, country life, horseback riding, and tennis lessons and clinics. Another well-known option throughout the country is Chukka Cove Polo Club, which organizes rides from the mountain to the sea.
