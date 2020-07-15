Disney Reopens EPCOT and Hollywood Studios
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 15, 2020
Every major theme park in Orlando, Fla., is now reopened as Walt Disney Co. unlocked the gates to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios this morning, days after catching flack for reopening Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom amidst a rise in positive coronavirus cases in the state.
Long lines for the mandatory temperature checks were seemingly the only delay of the day as cast members managed social distancing.
Here’s a look at the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at 9:24am this morning. Today is the park’s official reopening to the public. I’ll be checking out crowds here all day. #disneyworld pic.twitter.com/1HjknOHuNs— Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) July 15, 2020
Disneyland Paris also opened today.
Naturally, there were smiling faces all around, but there were also scowling faces – at least metaphorically on social media – as Disney World faces continued criticism for reopening.
Disney World reopened the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday, July 11, to mixed reactions.
According to CNN, the Florida Department of Health reported another 10,181 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total of cases reported throughout the pandemic to at least 301,810. A total of 19,334 people are hospitalized across the state, and an additional 132 deaths – the most deaths in one day in the state – were also reported on Tuesday,
But Disney said its new safety protocols are enough protection to keep cast members and guests safe in the resort's hotels and theme parks.
Just rode Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and was in the transport shuttle and star destroyer hanger with just THREE other people. #RiseOfTheResistance #HollywoodStudios pic.twitter.com/VRJtZLUpMK— Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) July 15, 2020
Ironically, Walt Disney Co. officials decided to shut down Hong Kong Disneyland starting today – for a second time this year – after just 52 positive cases were discovered in the area.
Still, according to multiple reports, guests were smiling as cast members holding flags from the international showcase were waving and greeting guests saying "Welcome back!" "Drink lots of water. Eat all the foods."
