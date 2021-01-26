Disney Ticket Booker Saves Woman From Domestic Violence
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli January 26, 2021
In a heroic effort, a Walt Disney World employee saved a woman from a domestic violence incident during a phone call in which the woman was asking about booking tickets to the resort.
The woman, who was calling from York County, Pennsylvania, was heard screaming ‘Get off me!’ and ‘Get away from me!’ during the conversation, which prompted the WDW employee to ask if she was being hurt by someone and if she needed police to come to her home. The woman responded ‘yes’ to both questions, according to CNN.
An affidavit from the York County Magisterial District Court said the Disney employee then called the York County 911 line to report the incident.
Northern York County Regional Police arrived and removed Wayne Shiflett, 38, from the woman’s home after the woman said the two were arguing over whether Shiflett’s new job selling fire extinguishers was good enough to be with her and live in her home.
According to the affidavit, the woman told police that Shiflett then grabbed her and began to choke her, telling her "you need to learn to keep your f**king mouth shut," and "I'll f**king kill you." He also called her a "spoiled f**king bitch" and choked her three separate times. The woman told police that one of the times Shiflett choked her to the point that she couldn't breathe, and she felt like she was going to die.
The woman told police she slapped Shiflett in self-defense and he slapped her back and admitted to choking her, the affidavit said.
Police ran a background check on Shiflett and found he already had an active warrant out for his arrest on charges of theft. He was taken into custody and charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats, harassment and one count of strangulation. He is being held on $20,000 bail, according to court documents filed in York County Magisterial District Court.
