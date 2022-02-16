Disney To Develop First Residential Communities
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz February 16, 2022
Disney Parks has announced it has begun developing a new residential living development program, Storyliving by Disney, master-planned communities that offer residents vibrant places to live and enjoy their lives.
The first Storyliving by Disney community will be located in Rancho Mirage, California, in the Coachella Valley, called Cotino. The Greater Palm Springs area was once the vacation spot for Walt Disney and his family; Cotino will be a master-planned community with one neighborhood for residents 55 and older, while regions of the community will be available for estates, single-family homes and condominiums.
The community will feature a 24-acre sustainable lagoon, a waterfront clubhouse and beach, recreational water activities and programming throughout the year. A mixed-use district with shopping, dining, entertainment and a beachfront hotel and park will also be made available to the public.
The Storyliving by Disney communities will include a community association with Disney-trained staff that will provide access to wellness programming, entertainment, philanthropy, seminars and more.
“For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”
More developments are being considered in other locations across the United States. There is currently no end date for when Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, will be finished.
For more information, please visit StorylivingByDisney.com.
Sponsored Content
For more information on California
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS