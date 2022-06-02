Last updated: 09:35 AM ET, Thu June 02 2022

Diversity Tourism Academy Is Open for Registration

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 02, 2022

hands, circle, multicultural, multiracial, equity, diversity, inclusion, EDI
A circle of people joining hands.(photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/pixelfit)

The National Blacks in Travel + Tourism Collaborative’s newest initiative, the Diversity Tourism Academy (DTA), is now open for registration through June 17 for its second cohort, which begins June 23, 2022.

DTA is for travel advisors, minority-owned tour operators or travel companies, boutique hotel or B&B owners, restaurant owners and caterers, cultural institutions and many more travel-related organizations and businesses to join.

DTA provides tourism business enhancement and readiness training through virtual masterclasses facilitated by business consultants, industry experts and educators at a cost-effective price range. Topics range from growing a business to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training.

Those interested in joining can do so via the Small Suppliers category for $99, while annual membership pricing for the National Black in Travel + Tourism differs according to which type of organization or business registers, beginning at $100.

For more information or to register, please click here.

