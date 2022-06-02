Diversity Tourism Academy Is Open for Registration
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 02, 2022
The National Blacks in Travel + Tourism Collaborative’s newest initiative, the Diversity Tourism Academy (DTA), is now open for registration through June 17 for its second cohort, which begins June 23, 2022.
DTA is for travel advisors, minority-owned tour operators or travel companies, boutique hotel or B&B owners, restaurant owners and caterers, cultural institutions and many more travel-related organizations and businesses to join.
DTA provides tourism business enhancement and readiness training through virtual masterclasses facilitated by business consultants, industry experts and educators at a cost-effective price range. Topics range from growing a business to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training.
Those interested in joining can do so via the Small Suppliers category for $99, while annual membership pricing for the National Black in Travel + Tourism differs according to which type of organization or business registers, beginning at $100.
For more information or to register, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts’ New Loyalty Program Opens Up a World of Possibilities
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS