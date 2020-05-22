Dominican Republic Hotels, Beaches Could Begin Reopening by June 17
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 22, 2020
Hotels, beaches and restaurants in the Dominican Republic could begin phased reopenings as early as mid-June under the third phase of the country's COVID-19 de-escalation plan.
According to Dominican Today, the third phase is scheduled to take effect on June 17.
"They are in the third phase, the period for the opening of hotels, which even allows the opening of the beaches," Public Health Minister Rafael Sanchez Cardenas said Thursday.
The initial phase of de-escalation began on Wednesday with the second phase scheduled to take effect on June 3, allowing officials at least 14 days to measure the effect of easing restrictions. Social distancing and face-covering requirements remain in effect to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines announced plans to resume several major routes between the U.S. and Caribbean, including the Dominican Republic, in June.
The Dominican Republic has been the hardest-hit destination in the Caribbean during the COVID-19 crisis, reporting more than 13,650 confirmed cases and 448 deaths as of Friday morning.
For more information on Dominican Republic
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS