Dominican Republic to Host Annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Conference
Destination & Tourism Dominican Republic Claudette Covey June 24, 2022
On Oct. 11, the Dominican Republic will serve as host to the 28th annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) conference in Santo Domingo, which will include, among many others, 60 top cruise executives.
“The government will give its full support to guarantee the success of the FCCA annual conference,” said Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader.
“This event is key in positioning cruise tourism in the participating markets. We have a history of shared success with FCCA, and I guarantee that together we will continue to progress and create more jobs.”
The conference “will showcase the products and services the Dominican Republic offers to the cruise industry, which has grown significantly over the years,” tourism officials said. In all, 83,000 cruise passengers visited the destination in May 2022 on 10 cruise lines, 19 cruise ships and 13 ferries.
From July 2021 to May 2022, 755,000 cruise passengers visited the country on more than 50 cruise lines.
“Cruise tourism has a direct impact on the country’s economy, creating over 4,000 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs,” said Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism David Collado.
“The FCCA conference is a great way to continue to promote the Dominican Republic as a destination for cruise tourism.”
