June 01 2021

Elba Island Reopens to Tourists in Time To Celebrate Napoleon

Lacey Pfalz June 01, 2021

Elba Island, Italy
Elba Island, Italy (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

The island of Elba, located off of Tuscany, Italy, is most famous for being the first island that Emperor Napoleon was exiled to more than 200 years ago, and it’s now hoping to draw more tourists this summer and fall with Napoleon-centric events as well as concerts, wine tasting and other fun activities.

Those who are interested in learning more about the island’s connection to the French emperor can use the “Napoleonic Passport,” a guide that allows visitors to trace the emperor’s footsteps and explore places where he resided or worked around the island, like the Palazzina dei Mulini, Villa San Martino, Fort St. James and Spiaggia delle Viste.

From June 30 to October 10, the Uffizi Museum of Florence will move to Portoferraio, where a selection of paintings related to Napoleon’s bicentenary will be on display.

The island will also host the Festival Elba Isola Musicale d’Europa from August 26 to September 12, Capoliveri’s Grape Festival on October 1 and Napoleon’s Week in Procchio from August 22 to 29, which includes a gala dinner with historic dress and food.

Those who love doing physical activities can hike or bike around the island, too, and can check out the biking and hiking trails on Elba Smart Exploring.

For more information, please click here.

Lacey Pfalz
