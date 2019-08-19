End of Summer Travel Deals Bring Discounted Rates to NYC
Destination & Tourism August 19, 2019
WHY IT RATES: New York City is always a fun destination to visit, but late summer in the city is particularly lovely. And with the prices dropping, there is no better time to go. —Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
While Labor Day is approaching, there’s still plenty of time to book a vacation and take advantage of end-of-summer travel deals.
According to Airfarewatchdog, a comprehensive source of only the best flight deals available each day across all major airlines and routes, major cities such as New York City are ideal to book between now and September 23, particularly over Labor Day weekend.
Amanda Norcross, senior editor at the travel deal site, says, “It’s always bittersweet when summer comes to a close, but there’s still time to make the most of what’s left of the season—and it doesn’t have to be at the expense of your wallet. The Big Apple is shaping up to be a particularly hot destination for Labor Day weekend travel. Our team of fare experts is seeing multiple round-trip airfares for less than $300 from departure cities like Chicago, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Tampa, Charlotte, and more. And don’t worry if your departure city isn’t listed. You can search for other flight deals to NYC using our Flights To A City tool.”
Norcross recommends taking advantage of the additional travel day over the long Labor Day weekend. On Sundays, must-see attractions are less crowded, it’s easier to get into some of the city’s best restaurants, and hotel rates are favorable.
Stay with Hilton and Receive Up to 50 Percent Off Sunday Nights
Perfect if booking reservations for Labor Day weekend or any long weekend in New York, 55 Hilton hotels are offering 50 percent off Sunday stays to Hilton Honors members, and 40 percent off for non-members now through December 29, 2019, when visitors book a three-night stay inclusive of Saturday night with the Weekend Like a Local package.
Additionally, guests will receive access to local discounts, including 30 percent off Roundabout Theatre tickets, 50 percent off rentals and tours with Unlimited Biking, $7 off tickets for Madison Square Garden’s All Access Tour, and more at top NYC attractions and tours.
“Travelers to NYC can experience the city at a slower pace on a Sunday, especially over Labor Day Weekend when many locals are on vacation,” said Beth Caulfield, senior director, Destination Marketing, Hilton. “We’ve partnered with many top restaurants and attractions to provide Hilton guests with exclusive discounts and experiences on Sundays when they book our Weekend Like a Local package. This package is available over Labor Day weekend and through the end of the year.”
Additional Travel Tips
Airfarewatchdog advises that there is no “magic” day of the week or time of day to score the cheapest airfare—airlines are unpredictable, and fares are constantly changing. By signing up for airfare alerts, travelers will know the moment a good deal drops (without having to do any work at all) so they don’t miss out on an incredible fare. With Labor Day only a couple of weeks out, the site says to book a good deal as soon as it’s available.
Through Hilton Honors, the free-to-join award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 brands, members will earn points for every night they stay and can use those points towards free hotel stays. They’ll also receive member-only discounts and offers like free Wi-Fi, free breakfast and the “Order Ahead” option to personalize their room before arrival.
Rack up Points even faster with promotions: earn double Hilton Honors Bonus Points beginning on the second stay during Hilton Honors’ “Go More, Get More” promotion through September 8, 2019. And with the Hilton Honors app, members can select their room of choice from a digital floor plan and request amenities to be ready in their room prior to arrival at any of our 5,900 properties around the world.
When traveling by car, take a Lyft around New York City and earn 3x the Hilton Honors points for every $1 spent. By simply linking their Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts at HiltonHonorsLyft.com, members can start maximizing their Points by taking a Lyft anywhere they need to go.
Don’t worry if you can’t make it to NYC for Labor Day weekend. Summer doesn’t technically end until mid-September—and according to Airfarewatchdog, there are still amazing deals to be had before fall kicks in. The site’s Weekender tool—which is dedicated to giving travelers access to the best long weekend travel deals—can help you pinpoint which remaining summer weekend will give you the best bang for your buck.
SOURCE: Hilton Hotels press release
