Escape to a One of a Kind Adventure in Riviera Maya

Planning a vacation usually always includes scoping out the surrounding areas and seeing which types of tours, museums or activities are available. It’s fun to not only swim at the beach and enjoy the amenities of a resort but also explore the nearby attractions.
When people think about excursions to do during a trip to Mexico, they often think of ziplining, horseback riding, snorkeling and catamaran cruises. These are all wonderful adventures, but one tour often overlooked is exploring cenotes.
These natural sinkholes expose underground water and offer visitors a unique experience, as people often feel as though they are exploring a hidden location. There are several cenotes in the Yucatán Peninsula, and Experiencias Xcaret has an excursion dedicated to this experience: the Xenotes tour.
During this tour, guests visit four types of cenotes, and the tour is much more than simply taking a dip in these mystical waters. Guests of this excursion get to intertwine adventure with exploration through various activities in addition to swimming.
K’áak’, the fire cenote, has underground currents that are said to communicate with the jungle. This one offers guests an adrenaline boost as they participate in the ziplining options and jump off a cliff into the water.
The wind cenote, lik’, is an emerald green cenote that also allows for ziplining and cliff jumping.
Home to gorgeous aquatic fauna and rock formations, the Ha’ cenote allows guests to sit back and take in the nature surrounding them. There are individual and double kayaks available, or people can choose to swim around in the water on their own.
The Lu’um cenote is known as the earth cenote, and here visitors can choose to rappel down into the water at either a fast, medium or slow speed. Beautiful turquoise waters await below.
This Xcaret tour is a great option for all types of adventurers, whether it’s a couple celebrating a honeymoon, families enjoying a vacation or groups of friends reconnecting on a getaway. The excursion is $119 per person and includes transfers, a guide, snacks, lunch and all the equipment needed.
Whether you’ve been to the Riviera Maya many times before or you’re planning your first visit to this destination, consider experiencing a Xenotes Tour with Experiencias Xcaret. This mystical adventure provides memories that will last a lifetime.
