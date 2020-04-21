Last updated: 05:48 PM ET, Tue April 21 2020

Europe’s ‘Staggering’ Decline in Tourism

The European Union claims that its once-booming tourist industry is now seeing a “staggering” decline due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the bloc's internal market commissioner wants to make sure the EU is first in line for recovery funds.

The coronavirus has effectively shut down Europe’s most iconic tourist destinations, from the Roman Colosseum to Brussels Grand Palace and all the beaches, museums and monuments in between. Additionally, hotels and airports have similarly gone stagnant.

While Europe is not the only continent to see such lockdowns, since the original focal point of the virus is located in Asia, Thierry Breton says that the European market accounts for half of world tourism.

“Tourism was the first sector to be hit by the coronavirus and I am sure that it will be the slowest to recover and come out of this phase,” Breton told a European Parliament committee via videolink on Tuesday.

According to ABC News, Breton has used data from international institutions and trade groups to conclude that the European tourism industry would lose up 275 and 400 billion euros ($300 to $435 billion). He adds that the estimate for international travel was a decline of up to 30% this year while tourism could be hit with a slump between 45% and 70% in its economy.

The EU is preparing for a massive aid effort, which will be discussed in a video summit on Thursday. Some nations claim the worst-hit countries will needing funding of up to 1.5 trillion euros (1.63 trillion dollars). Brenton hopes the tourism industry will benefit the most from this aid.

“I consider that tourism should benefit the most, more than 20% without a doubt,” he told the parliamentarians.

