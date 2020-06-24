Expedia to Shutter HomeAway Brand
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 24, 2020
The online travel agency Expedia.com announced Tuesday it will shutter its HomeAway rental brand and instead focus on its Vrbo (Vacation Rentals By Owner) website.
The HomeAway website and app will redirect users to the Vrbo site beginning July 1.
“Since it was founded 25 years ago, Vrbo has become a leader in the vacation rental industry and a household name in family travel," Expedia Vice Chairman and CEO Peter Kern said in a statement. “Through the years, the Vrbo brand has consistently outperformed HomeAway with family travelers."
Family travel is where Kern believes the home rental business is trending.
"Family travel is incredibly complex – whether you’re planning a trip with kids, grandparents, extended family or close friends who are like family – it’s not easy to find a place that makes everybody happy," Vrbo President Jeff Hurst said in the statement. "Our singular focus on Vrbo means we can do more to give families amazing vacations and deliver quality bookings for our partners."
The Seattle-based Expedia Group had nearly $108 billion in sales last year.
