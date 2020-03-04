Explore Paradise in Queensland
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff March 04, 2020
Calling all adventure-lovers, thrill-seekers, outdoor enthusiasts and family travelers—Queensland is the destination for you.
Looking for food, wine and relaxation? Queensland has that too.
The all-around Australian state, located in the northeast part of the country, includes 7,000 kilometers of coastline, the Great Barrier Reef, the Daintree Rainforest, metropolitan Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine coasts.
Queensland’s most recognizable destination is the Great Barrier Reef and for those who are looking to see this wonder of the world, begin your adventure in Cairns, known as a gateway to the majestic underwater world.
Cairns is also home to Daintree Rainforest, earning its place as a hub of adventure travel in Australia.
Some of the top attractions include diving and snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef, riding the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway into Daintree, going croc spotting with Daintree River Cruises and kayaking at Babinda Boulders.
Families will love Cairns ZOOM and Wildlife Dome, the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon and the joy ride at the Smithfield MTB Park.
The Whitsunday Islands are located in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef. The archipelago is made up of 74 islands, the most well known of which are Hamilton Island, Whitsunday Island, Hayman Island and Daydream.
As well as being another jumping-off point for exploring the Great Barrier Reef, the islands are home to bush trails, panoramic views, the Ngaro Sea Trail and more.
There are numerous accommodation options from relaxing, peaceful luxurious resorts to camping on pontoon boats and chartered yachts.
Travelers can also choose to explore the chic coastal town of Noosa. Fashion and foodies can wander Hastings Street where they will find high-end boutiques, local designers and top brands as well as cute cocktail bars and local eateries. Visit in May to enjoy signature Australian food and wine during the Noosa Food and Wine Festival.
The region is home to one of the country’s best arts and crafts markets, the Eumundi Markets where visitors can pick up artisan treasures and unique handmade gifts. The market is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings.
Natural wonders also abound in the area. Visitors can explore Noosa National Park and the Noosa Everglades as well as the area’s beautiful beaches.
The Gold Coast’s Surfers Paradise is not just a description but an actual destination. It is one of the most recognizable icons in the region and a vibrant hub of restaurants, shops and bars and—of course—beaches.
Travelers looking to explore Queensland’s luxe side should be sure to stop in Port Douglas. The area is home to luxury resorts, high-end dining, manicured golf courses, indulgent spas and miles of white-sand beaches.
The region is also another good gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest.
