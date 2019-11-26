Exploring Beyond the Beach in Cancun
Codie Liermann November 26, 2019
An image of a long walkable white-sand beach with waves crashing onto the shore as the sun beats down and the warm breeze blows is usually what comes to mind when people envision a vacation day spent in Cancun.
This is an extremely accurate description of the destination. Several vacationers spend most, if not all, of their days spent lounging under the sun on the beach or at one of the many pools. However, there is much more to Cancun than the beach.
Grupo Xcaret reveals all the incredible experiences travelers will find when they explore beyond the beach. From nature and culture to gastronomy and history, unforgettable adventures at the various parks and on the tours will leave people with remarkable vacation memories.
Several of Grupo Xcaret’s parks allow travelers to immerse themselves in nature. During a visit to Xel-Há Park, people can observe all types of tropical fish and marine species while snorkeling, and Xcaret Park is home to sea turtles, various types of birds, manatees and even jaguars.
In addition to all the animals, these parks have plenty of nature trails to explore while taking in the beautiful flora.
The Grupo Xcaret parks are great places to learn about Mexico’s culture and history, and they feature décor and activities inspired by Mayan traditions. For example, a trip to Xoximilco in the evening includes food, drinks, music and dancing representative of the Mexican states.
Xcaret Park hosts yearly events including the Festival of Life and Death and the Sacred Mayan Journey providing guests with an understanding of the area’s cultural influence. Tours such as the Xichen tour and the Xenotes tour allow visitors to view ancient ruins, pyramids and sacred cenotes throughout the Yucatan peninsula.
Anyone looking for a culinary journey will find it while indulging in the cuisine available throughout the parks and tours. Travelers get a chance to taste authentic Mexican dishes including mole, ceviche, chalupas, sopes, cochinita pibil and chiles rellenos.
Also, Xoximilco has a gastronomy tour that highlights cuisine unique to the various Mexican states, and Xcaret Park has workshops for guests to create their own authentic Mexican dishes.
On top of learning about nature, culture, history and gastronomy, Grupo Xcaret also provides visitors with the opportunity to experience some of the most adventurous excursions in the area.
Some of these activities include zip lining, riding amphibious vehicles through the jungle, cooling off in an underground river, whitewater rafting and crossing a ropes course, in addition to many other thrilling adventures.
So while enjoying Cancun’s alluring beaches is definitely something to have on the to-do list during a vacation, keep in mind that there is much more to do beyond the beach, and Grupo Xcaret is available to guide travelers in experiencing everything this unique destination has to offer.
