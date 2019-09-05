Exploring Colorado's Lesser-Known Attractions
The state of Colorado is home to some of the most amazing attractions in the United States, thanks to its 222 state wildlife areas, more than 15 separate mountain ranges offering breathtaking panoramic views, and wide array of things to see and do, including hiking, camping, skiing, biking, live music, city life, craft beer, the arts, sports, history and more.
If you haven’t been to Colorado, it’s likely that you're still familiar with some of the state’s most popular attractions—like the Red Rocks Amphitheater or the Rocky Mountain National Park. But there are plenty of incredible experiences to be had in the Centennial State that you might not be familiar with.
Denver’s RiNo District
The River North (RiNo) district is “Where Art is Made.” Located in the northwest part of the city, RiNo is a trendy neighborhood that combines urban and industrial themes with streets full of vibrant murals, art galleries, music venues, brewpubs and cafes. Not too long ago, the neighborhood was an industrial area filled with warehouses and factories, but the city has done a great job of totally transforming it into a hip and happening place filled with intriguing décor and stunning street art.
On the corner of 27th and Larimer, you’ll find Nocturne, a classic-style jazz lounge and eatery featuring live music every night and a one-of-a-kind seasonal culinary program. Nocturne is the only venue in Colorado that features jazz music exclusively, staying true to the practices of mid-20th century jazz and supper clubs with their performer residencies of local and nationally touring acts.
If you’re looking for a place to stay in RiNo, look no further than The Source Hotel. Guests are greeted with a nice view of New Belgium Brewing Company right through the glass walls, and a pour of some New Belgium beer right at the front desk. The eight-story, 100-room hotel is decked out with industrial glass-and-steel design and is an excellent choice for foodies, shoppers and craft beer lovers alike.
Downtown Denver
If you are looking for the best way to experience as much of the city as possible, book yourself an eTuk Tour! Known as the ultimate urban experience, eTuk tours fit up to six people on a fully-electric vehicle where a knowledgeable tour guide takes you through each part of the city. You even have the option of taking a brewery-specific tour or a cocktail crawl tour. Be sure to ask for Shane!
Denver’s Golden Triangle Creative District is a terrific spot for art lovers and history buffs. Check out the diverse collection of art exhibits at the Denver Art Museum, where displays and attractions are constantly rotating. Witness 150+ years of historic paintings and sculptures at the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art. And don’t forget the Clyfford Still Museum, which is devoted to the 20th-century leading figure of abstract art.
Right in the center of downtown Denver is the lively Curtis Hotel—a boutique property that fits perfectly with the artsy vibe of the city. The Curtis is located right across the street from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and contains 336 rooms across its 13 floors, each floor having its own pop-culture theme. Themes range from science fiction to chick flicks to sports to video games. Each floor includes a special Hyper Themed Room where the entire room is super dressed up in the theme of that floor. The Curtis is pet-friendly, too!
If you’re a music lover, you’ll want to check out City Park Jazz, a 130-year-old tradition. Every Sunday in the summer, thousands of locals get together at City Park to check out the free jazz concert series featuring some of Colorado’s most prestigious jazz artists performing a two-hour concert right in front of Ferril Lake. Enjoy a wide selection of food trucks and local beer, go for a stroll through the park, and enjoy the beautiful sounds of local Colorado jazz music.
Salida & Buena Vista
About 130 miles southwest of Denver is Chaffee County, home of some of the state’s most amazing spots for outdoor activities. Whether you’re into hiking, biking, camping, ATVing, horseback riding, ziplining or more winter-specific activities like skiing or ice fishing, there is no shortage of outdoor activity for you to enjoy. The Arkansas River runs for over 100 miles through Chaffee County, providing plenty of opportunity for adventure if rafting, fishing, paddleboarding or kayaking is more your style.
Two historic towns in particular—Salida and Buena Vista—offer the experience of a small, cozy town with terrific proximity to the mountains, resorts, music venues, restaurants, breweries and haunting ghost towns.
Salida, or “exit” in Spanish, is a beautiful western-style town for families, adventure seekers or couples, with nearby access to the trails and mountains. Salida is known for being home to the first creative district in Colorado and is full of art galleries, neat little shops, outdoor eating spots, cafes and small craft breweries and distilleries.
Buena Vista, which translates to “beautiful view” in Spanish, can be found in the northern part of the county and is another great small town with plenty of localities to check out, along with a vibrant music scene. Salida and Buena Vista have their similarities that make them equally enjoyable, yet each town has its own one-of-a-kind personality.
The Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop, CO is a great spot to unwind in the soothing treatment of mother nature. Enjoy a relaxing day soaking in the hot spring water, go for a swim at the historic bathhouse and creekside hot spring pools, and go for a ride on the 400-foot water slide—all with an incredible panoramic view of the Rocky 14,000-foot peaks all around you. The hot spring water is 100 percent naturally heated, odorless, and comes out of the ground at about 120 degrees. The resort is designed to manage water temperature across each pool, giving you a full range of water temperature options.
Great Sand Dunes National Park
The tallest sand dunes in North America, 440,000 years in the making, reside at the Great Sand Dunes National Park. 1.2 cubic miles of sand inhabit 30 square miles in an area that is constantly changing shape due to the forces of nature, resulting in a one-of-a-kind experience.
Sandboarding and sand sledding are very popular among the visitors of the dunes, some of which are as tall as 750 feet. Enjoy an incredible view of the nearby mountains—including Mt. Zwischen and Mt. Herard to your east, and depending on when you visit, there may be a nice stream of mountain runoff creating a pleasant beach-like atmosphere when combined with the sand. The Sand Ramp Trail offers 11 miles of beautiful trails filled with amazing views of the area and some local wildlife. The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is an awe-striking collection of a very diverse landscape.
Located a bit west of the dunes is the Sand Dunes Recreation Center, formerly known as the Sand Dunes Swimming Pool, another enjoyable San Luis Valley spot for swimming, camping and relaxing. Unwind in the adults-only greenhouse escape where you can enjoy a collection of smaller pools, each maintained at a different temperature to suit your mood. The Mile Deep Grille is full of tasty options for food, made with produce grown right there in the greenhouse, as well as some delicious local craft beer.
Alamosa
Head a bit further down south and you’ll find Alamosa, a town with a rich agricultural background and close proximity to many amazing attractions. Established in 1878 as a stop on the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad, Alamosa still retains some of those Old West vibes and offers a very unique experience to travelers. It’s a great town for food lovers, too—check out the many farm-to-table eateries, local breweries and food markets.
Wildlife lovers can check out the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, a habitat which houses over 200 bird species and other wildlife. If you’re looking to cover as much ground as possible, take a scenic train ride on the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad!
