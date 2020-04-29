Exploring Dominican Republic’s North Coast
While vacationing in the Dominican Republic, it’s tempting to stay within the boundaries of an all-inclusive resort, soaking up the sun by the pool, consuming the endless amounts of food and beverages and taking in the surrounding views of crystal-clear waters.
This island is relaxing and often referred to as a paradise by tourists who visit year after year.
Although it may be tempting to spend the entire time at your luxurious resort, you may find that spicing up the vacation with a few day trips can make it all the more exciting.
Consider exploring the Dominican Republic’s north coast at some point during your vacation. Places such as Puerto Plata, Cabarete and Samaná have a lot to offer.
Travelers visiting Puerto Plata will be blown away by the combination of ocean, mountains, rivers and lush valleys. This city is also home to vibrant villages that invite tourists to experience the local culture. Whether it’s hiking at a family-owned coffee plantation or taking in the music of the area, there is no shortage of fun for all ages in this destination.
Not far from Puerto Plata is Cabarete, a hub for water sports such as windsurfing, surfing and kiteboarding. This resort town attracts beach lovers, as it offers calm, inviting waters. Visitors can also find several restaurants and bars located on Calle Principal, the main street.
Samaná is another great spot to explore during your time in the Dominican Republic’s northern coast. This place provides travelers with stunning beaches, coconut plantations and rainforests, among other natural attractions. In addition to tourists, about 2,500 humpback whales enjoy a visit to Samaná Bay each year.
Activities to do in this area include kitesurfing, hiking, bird watching, horseback riding and more. Visitors will also find beautiful churches, museums and other iconic sites in addition to marinas, shopping opportunities, restaurants and nightlife.
Exploring the northern coast of the Dominican Republic is a must when vacationing on this beautiful island. Whether you choose to set up camp or take a day trip to the area, it won’t take you long to see why it’s a great place to be.
