Family Activities for All Ages With Experiencias Xcaret
Destination & Tourism Experiencias Xcaret Codie Liermann June 11, 2019
The Mexican Caribbean region of Mexico hosts countless amounts of families each year. Whether it’s over a holiday weekend when the kids are off school, a week mid-winter escaping the cold or over the long summer break, families choose to visit this destination time and time again.
This is no surprise, as there are several beautiful areas for families to explore, numerous resorts to choose from and activities for everyone in the group. A stay in this area also gives families access to all the Experiencias Xcaret parks.
This group of parks encompasses fun family activities for all different ages and interests and are great places for multigenerational families traveling as a group to spend time at—from the younger kids and preteens all the way up to the grandmas and grandpas in the group.
Kids and Teens
Water slides, tunnels, hanging bridges and climbing nets are a child’s dream. All of these things and more can be found at Children’s World, located in Xcaret Park.
This park is a place specifically for children ages 12 and under—a dream playground brought to life and surrounded by nature. The younger kids in the group wanting a little less action can choose to hang out in the sandbox or wading pool.
Teenagers will love visiting Xel-Ha Park. They are the perfect age for snorkeling through the water catching glimpses of tropical fish and other exciting marine life, and when they are above water, they can enjoy the zip-line. The teens will have plenty of fun photos to share with their friends on social media.
Adults
Young adults looking for adrenaline-filled activities will enjoy a visit to Xavage Park, Experiencias Xcaret’s newest park. From kayaking and taking on a ropes course to whitewater rafting and driving off-road vehicles, this park has it all—and then some.
Adults will also find unlimited fun at Xplor Park riding amphibious vehicles through the jungle, swimming in the underground river and paddling through caves on a raft. Travelers looking for these same activities during the evening hours can check out Xplor Fuego.
Seniors
Grandmas and grandpas can share their stories of past adventures but may prefer to explore in a more laidback way during vacation. The Xichen Tour is perfect for family members wanting to learn about Riviera Maya’s history through a visit to archeological sites. The tour includes visits to Chichén Itzá, the Zací Mayan cenote and the city of Valladolid.
To top it off, families choosing to stay at Hotel Xcaret Mexico will have free admission to all nine of Experiencias Xcaret’s parks and tours. Better yet, transportation to and from the parks is also included.
Click here to learn more and see which parks are best for your family vacation.
For more information on Experiencias Xcaret, Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS