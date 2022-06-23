Family Bonds Foundation Offers Raffle Fundraiser with Travel Prizes
The Family Bonds Foundation, the charitable organization of Travel Leaders Group that provides grants to members of the travel industry, including travel advisers and their families who are impacted by illness, natural disasters and other sources of financial hardship, is offering a fundraising raffle initiative with land packages and cruises as prizes.
Now through July 1, every $10 donation includes a raffle ticket that is entered into a drawing for various land travel packages and cruise prizes. Entries can also be purchased for $20 for three raffle tickets. Anyone donating $20 or more will also receive a digital copy of the Family Bonds Foundation Cookbook, which includes recipes from supplier chefs and staff, as well as local recipes from destination partners. The drawing will be held July 6.
Those who’d like to participate can do so via text by texting BONDS to 56512 or by visiting the Family Bonds Foundation website.
The Family Bonds Foundation was created in 2015 to support families within the travel industry and outside of the travel industry who experience financial hardships due to illness, natural disasters and other sources of financial hardship, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. One of its most recent fundraisers raised $13,000 for the Global Empowerment Mission to aid Ukraine and its refugees.
Anyone can nominate a family or person for one of the foundation’s financial grants through the foundation’s website; the deadline for nominations for the next series of grants is July 12.
“This vital charitable work is an extension of what we do as travel advisors — we bring people together,” said Jackie Friedman, Family Bonds Foundation President and President of Nexion Travel Group. “All of us deal with emergencies at some point in our lives and they can be devastating, impacting our livelihood at a time when we are least able to cope. When members of the travel advisor community need our support, we want to be ready to help.”
