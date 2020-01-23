Family Fun on Mexico’s Pacific Coast
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Codie Liermann January 23, 2020
What is the recipe for a perfect family vacation?
The answer looks different for everyone, but for many people living in the United States—especially in areas with cold winters—it includes warm weather, nice beaches and plenty of delicious food and drinks.
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit offer all of these lovely requirements in addition to several other ingredients for an ideal family trip. From families with young children to multi-generational groups with teenagers and grandparents, this destination on Mexico’s Pacific Coast has all families covered.
There’s usually at least one foodie in every family, and who doesn’t enjoy a good local meal paired with tasty cocktails?
Visitors to this area are spoiled with plenty of culinary adventures to try during their stay. They can take the whole family on a food tour to check out local eateries or choose to participate in a cooking class to learn a new recipe.
Nature and animal lovers will especially love a vacation to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit. From snorkeling underwater to hiking in the lush forest, outdoor enthusiasts will have the time of their lives. For a memorable activity, families will want to check out the Vallarta Botanical Gardens at some point during their stay.
In addition to underwater adventures such as snorkeling and diving, there are several water sports to participate in as well. Families can choose to go kayaking, paddleboarding or even sailing, and many of these watersports are available right from the resorts’ beaches.
Those who like to stay dry can consider taking a bike ride or a stroll through town.
Families traveling to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are always welcomed with friendly people and a warm atmosphere. During a stay in this area, families can choose to explore surrounding towns that also boast charming environments. Some of these include Bucerias, Yelapa and Sayulita.
There are many different types of hotels and resorts to stay in during a visit to this area, and soon there will even be more options, with new resorts being built this year and in the years to come. From small, quiet boutique hotels to large all-inclusive resorts with waterparks on property, there are places for everyone.
All families should be able to find something that fits their recipe for a perfect family vacation.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to get your family trip planned to the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area.
