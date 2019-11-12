Faroe Islands Will Close to Tourists Once Again
Last year, the Faroe Islands closed for cleanup for a weekend in April, and following the success of the event, the islands are doing it again.
The islands, located halfway between Iceland and Norway, are known for dramatic scenery and a bucolic way of life, but tourism is taking its toll. However, there is a plan in place to combat the effects of overtourism with voluntourism.
Last year, the Faroe Islands announced that they would be Closed for Maintenance, Open for Voluntourism and hosted a weekend cleanup, closing all tourist sights and attractions. Hotels remained open, and flights continued to bring visitors but with one stipulation—people in the archipelago were participating in conservation projects.
After great success, the event will occur once again this year.
"For us, tourism is not all about numbers," Guorio Hojgaard, director at Visit Faroe Islands, told CNN Travel earlier this year. "We welcome visitors to the islands each year, but we also have a responsibility to our community and to our beautiful environment, and our aim is to preserve and protect the islands, ensuring sustainable and responsible growth."
Although the islands haven’t been affected by overtourism, they are not waiting around to see what happens. Even an increase of 10 percent in visitation has had an effect.
This year’s maintenance weekend will take place April 16-17, 2020. The Faroe Islands are looking for 100 volunteers to come to work on a variety of projects. Visitors on this weekend will be provided with accommodation, food and transport, but they must pay for their transport to the islands on their own.
The website will open for signups around November 13, 2019.
