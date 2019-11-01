Find Fun for the Whole Family in New Orleans
When you think of New Orleans, you inevitably think of a good time. But the Big Easy isn't just a fantastic host to lively festivals, pre-wedding shenanigans and other adults-only revelry.
The city certainly has a reputation within pop culture. However, the truth is that there's so much more to explore beyond the French Quarter.
In 2019, New Orleans offers attractions and activities to suit every age and interest, whether you're traveling with toddlers, teens or kids in between.
The Crescent City boasts a plethora of museums ranging from the iconic—The National WWII Museum—to the downright different—The Southern Food & Beverage Museum—in addition to inviting parks such as the 1,300-acre City Park, which is also home to the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park where visitors can ride the last-standing antique wooden carousel in the state.
Families can also work together while trying their hand at multiple Escape Rooms and get up close to exotic wildlife at the Audubon Zoo, Aquarium and Butterfly Garden & Insectarium.
Visitors of all ages will also want to experience the region on a swamp tour. There are plenty of tour operators to choose from that offer family-friendly airboat and kayaking excursions bringing you face to face with alligators and other nature and wildlife.
And what would a trip to New Orleans be without incredible live music?
Fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to jam out in the world's most famous jazz city, whether catching a live street performance in Jackson Square or a slightly less spontaneous showcase at Preservation Hall or Louis Armstrong Park.
Families seeking a unique travel experience are also guaranteed to find it in New Orleans. Take a haunted tour of the city and its renowned cemeteries or hop on a Mississippi Riverboat Cruise aboard a classic paddlewheeler.
For more information on all the family-friendly activities awaiting visitors to New Orleans, contact your travel agent or visit NewOrleans.com.
