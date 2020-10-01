Finding Romance in San Miguel de Allende
It’s one of Mexico’s most charming and artistic cities, dominated by colonial architecture, cobblestone streets and colorful gardens.
San Miguel de Allende has received awards for being one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and it is an ideal choice for visitors looking for romance.
From luxury hotels, art galleries, spa experiences and cultural opportunities, the city exudes romance at every turn.
A number of boutique hotels provide unique accommodations as well as traditional dining opportunities, wellness centers and immersion in the city’s colonial architecture, which sets the destination apart from anywhere else in the world.
Where to Stay
Check into the Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada, a unique example of the type of accommodation available to visitors to the city.
The property is located in buildings that date back to the 16th and 18th centuries and is just a half-block from the main city square and San Miguel de Allende’s historic cathedral.
Guests have access to dining, beautiful views of the surrounding city, a wellness center, courtyards and a pool area, making it hard to leave.
Dining
When they do, they are close to attractions such as high-end restaurants, intimate coffee shops and traditional Mexican dining.
Couples should prepare their tastebuds because San Miguel de Allende is full of flavor and, should they decide to explore beyond the hotel, eating out is a must.
Choose from high-end restaurants such as Moxi and The Restaurant, rooftop brunch at El Pegaso or al fresco dining at Casa Nostra.
For those who are really looking to up the ante on the dining front, enjoy a breakfast in a hot air balloon during a morning ride.
Out and About
One of the aspects couples will truly love is how walkable and easy-to-explore the city is. Visitors can just walk from their hotel and stroll to San Miguel de Allende’s top attractions, including El Jardin and Teatro Angela Peralta, which is temporarily closed to live performances.
Safe and Secure
Couples can feel safe traveling to San Miguel de Allende.
The World Travel & Tourism Council has bestowed San Miguel de Allende with its Safe Travels endorsement, and the city has reopened to visitors with many of its hotels, restaurants and attractions receiving the city’s Health First certification that ensures establishments are following the required health and safety guidelines.
