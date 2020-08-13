Five Mexican States Sign Alliance to Promote Tourism Together
The secretaries of tourism for the five states comprising Mexico’s Mundo Maya region –Yucatan, Quintana Roo, Chiapas, Tabasco and Campeche – signed an alliance whereby their governments, private sectors and communities will work collectively to promote tourism.
Called the Munda Maya Region Alliance, the initiative is designed to “strengthen tourism and promote social integration, the feeling of identity and contribute to better economic conditions for the inhabitants of the region by promoting a constant flow of regional, national and international visitors,” tourism officials said.
Communities within the five states will take part in seminars and training programs on different tourism niches, including culture, ecotourism and adventure, diving, cruises and more.
The alliance will also train local tourism companies on ways in which to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In these difficult times the sum of [our] efforts is the most important thing,” said Campeche Secretary of Tourism Jorge Manos Esparragoza, noting that “unity and teamwork” between the five states will “give impetus to the region.”
Added Yucatan Tourism Minister Michelle Fridman, “We are facing the most difficult and challenging moment in [our] history. However, every crisis brings opportunities…and that is what we are doing today with this Mundo Maya Region alliance – rebuilding our destinations … in a more responsible way and with better practices.”
