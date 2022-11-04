Five Sanctuaries of Natural Life in Mexico
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes November 04, 2022
Mexico has incredible biodiversity in its extensive territory. There are arid deserts, lush jungles, mountainous landscapes, valleys, and beaches in which many national and international visitors enjoy incredible natural reserves to carry out all kinds of ecotourism and cultural and fun activities.
There are more than 60 Natural Protected Areas and National Parks in Mexico, where tourists find rich and beautiful ecosystems with many different species of flora and fauna. Here are five of the best examples that nature lovers should visit.
Cabo Pulmo
This national park, located in Los Cabos, has the highest diversity of species living in mangroves and seagrasses in the country. It has been considered World Heritage since 2005 by the incredible ecosystem that lives in its ocean and land. On its shores, ecotourism and sports activities are carried out, as well as tourism for the appreciation of species, including sharks, rays, and whales, among many others.
The most popular activities are boat tours, scuba diving, and snorkeling, in which tourists admire the biodiversity of more than 300 species of fish. In addition, Cabo Pulmo has extensive beach areas that are ideal for families to have fun with fun sports games.
Bahía de Loreto
This splendid destination, located in Loreto, a city in the state of Baja California Sur, has five beautiful islands full of biodiversity, among which the impressive blue whale stands out, humpback whales, orcas, dolphins, sea lions, and a large number of birds.
This World Heritage site combines an incredible desert landscape with the ocean. Still, it maintains an average temperature of 73 degrees which makes it ideal for scuba diving and snorkeling, as well as sport fishing, hiking, and camping.
The biodiversity of plants and species is very abundant since it combines species from the semi-desert plain with those from the coast, including various cactus species. The animals in this extraordinary ecosystem are jaguars, black lizards, manatees, turtles, river otters, red guacamayas (macaws), and pink dolphins, to name a few.
Tulum
This privileged place, located on the shores of the jungle of the state of Quintana Roo, is one of the most emblematic sites of ancient Maya culture. Still, it also offers the most exciting biodiversity. The fabulous Tulum temple, located in front of the ocean, is an extraordinary place to enjoy the beauty of the Mexican Caribbean and one of the most impressive jungles of the continent. The ecosystem includes Cenotes (underwater caves) considered sacred by the Mayan culture and the vast jungle, wetlands, dune and coastal vegetation, and beaches.
The archeological area of Tulum has several tours to admire the nature and the relics of the ancestral cultures that inhabited the Yucatan Peninsula. From Tulum, tourists can mainly visit other places of outstanding natural richness, such as Cobá, Xcaret, Muyil, and Playa del Carmen.
Zempoala Lagoons
This reserve is located in the center of the country and is part of the volcanic area of the states of Morelos and Mexico. It is an extraordinary place of pine, oak, grassland, and aquatic vegetation where many species of flora and fauna are endemic.
Visitors to this national park, ideal for family fun, perform ecotourism activities such as boating, horse riding, hiking, biking, camping, wildlife watching, and photography. Tourists can also visit communities to know the cultural traditions of the area and its delicious cuisine.
The animals found on this site are teporingo (endemic little rabbit), skunks, squirrels, pumas, and white-tailed deer, among others. In addition, the National Park offers all the necessary services, such as restrooms, dining areas, and family recreation places, as a large stone wall to practice rappelling.
Iztaccíhuatl Popocatépetl
This national park bears the Aztec name of two of the most beautiful volcanoes of the country, located in the states of Mexico, Morelos, and Puebla, in the center of the country. This vast area stands out for its incredible biodiversity, rich ecosystems full of flora and fauna, and essential mineral areas.
The place was considered sacred by Aztec culture and is especially important in the gastronomic culture of Mexico because it was dedicated to the cultivation of maize, pumpkin, beans, chili, and amaranth, critical foods of the most important native dishes of the country. In addition, it is an essential reserve of many mushrooms, flora, and wildlife species, with at least 18 endemic specimens.
It should be noted that climbers are not allowed to access the highest areas of Popocatépetl because it is a live volcano that, in recent years, has experienced intense activity. However, at its base, visitors enjoy extraordinary landscapes surrounded by pine and oak forests, among other species, as well as animals such as deer, rabbits, and mountain hens, to name a few.
