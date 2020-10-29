Florida Governor Wants International Tourism and Cruising to Resume
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 29, 2020
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to see international visitors return to Florida and for cruising to resume.
During a press conference, DeSantis said that he has been in touch with the White House on the topic, Forbes reported.
The news comes less than a month after he ended statewide measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in September.
DeSantis singled out specific countries, including the U.K. and Brazil, who send the most number of visitors to the state of Florida.
He noted that rapid testing capability and the fact that there have been “hardly any” outbreaks on airplanes means it is safe to reopen.
DeSantis also said that COVID-19 is “endemic” in the state so, if people arrive in Florida with the coronavirus, it’s not something that isn’t already there.
He also said that cruising should resume since it is an “important engine for our state” and highlighted new safety measures adopted by the cruise industry and rapid testing.
DeSantis said that he believes President Donald Trump is supportive of the idea of resuming cruises.
“We should always try to figure out, how can you get to yes, not just say we can’t do something,” DeSantis said about his approach to reopening.
For more information on United States, Florida
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS