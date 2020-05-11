Florida Keys Launches Tourism Video Contest
The Florida Keys remains closed to visitors due to the global COVID-19 crisis, but its tourism council has launched a new social media contest for travelers.
Visitors can recreate their favorite Keys memories in video form while staying safe at home and sharing with the hashtag #FLKeysAtHomeChallenge on Instagram.
Through May 25, 2020, U.S. residents can share their videos for the opportunity to win a visit to the Keys that can be enjoyed after the destination reopens.
The video challenge is part of the Florida Keys Tourism Council’s “Safer@Home” initiative designed to promote “stay-at-home” directives and maintain consumer awareness of the islands.
Travelers who want to upload a video for the contest can post a self-made video to their Instagram feed that recreates experiences or activities unique to the Keys in the seclusion of their home or yard. Videos can be up to one minute long and should use the hashtag #FLKeysAtHomeChallenge with the tag @thefloridakeys.
The prize is a four-night vacation in the Keys, with travel to be scheduled after officials deem the destination can begin welcoming visitors again. Elements include complimentary accommodations, special meals and gift cards toward airfare and car rental. Entrants must be age 21 or older and legal residents of the U.S.
