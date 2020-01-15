Florida Keys Sponsoring ‘Superfan’ Contest
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli January 15, 2020
Want to win a five-day ecotourism adventure to the Florida Keys simply by clicking a button?
We’ve got the contest for you.
The Florida Keys and Key West is sponsoring what it bills as a ‘voluntourism’ opportunity with its “Florida Keys Superfan” contest.
No, you don’t have to throw a football through a hoop or anything.
The ‘Superfan’ designation means that the entries for the contest, which opened today, Wednesday, Jan. 15, run through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 2.
Travel dates are June 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, and blackout dates do apply.
But be assured, this is a working vacation. The winner will help sustain the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef during a five-night vacation that includes accommodations, eco-attractions and diving experiences to plant corals.
The winner will learn how divers can serve as stewards of the world’s oceans and connect and protect the dynamic ecosystem and reefs of the Florida Keys, all by working with marine scientists from Key Largo’s Coral Restoration Foundation as well as Mote Marine’s field station on Summerland Key.
Working dives to coral nurseries include cleaning and preparing corals for planting, while an orientation dive at a restoration site shows firsthand the evolution of corals over time.
How do you get in?
Simply “like” or “follow” the Florida Keys’ Facebook page @floridakeysandkeywest and click the page's “Florida Keys Superfan” contest link to enter to win the five-night trip for two.
Instagram followers can find the “Florida Keys Superfan” trip giveaway entry at the link in the bio @thefloridakeys.
Twitter users can find the link pinned at the top of the @thefloridakeys profile.
Entrants can answer Keys-related questions and share the contest link with friends on social media.
