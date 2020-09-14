Florida Keys Unveils Video Shining a Spotlight on MICE Hotels
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey September 14, 2020
The Monroe County Tourist Development Council created a video that puts the spotlight on a roster of resorts in Key West and the Florida Keys that are ideally suited for meeting and incentive groups (MICE).
The video was created for IMEX America 2020 attendees participating in the Sept. 15-17 conference in Las Vegas, which was canceled in June due to the pandemic concerns.
“We are seeing intense MICE market interest throughout the Keys with new programs competing with those already booked for 2021,” said Jack Meier, group sales manager for the Florida Keys & Key West. “With our expansive wide-open spaces of land and sea, the Keys offer memorable outdoor experiences and natural areas providing uncrowded personal spaces.”
The new video showcases Rudy Gonnella, executive director of conference sales at Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo; Brianna Birtles, director of sales and marketing at Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada; Anna Lawrence, director of sales at Hawks Cay Resort on Duck Key; Jenny Lorenz, complex director of marketing for The Perry Hotel Key West & Stock Island Marina Village; and Matt Pave, regional director of group sales for Ocean Properties’ Margaritaville Resort & Marina Key West and Sunset Key Cottages.
“Our islands are a world away from a typical meeting experience in a large convention city,” Meier said. “With many Keys resorts offering an increase in new villa and cottage accommodations, it’s simply about finding the right fit for your group.”
The Florida Keys and Key West began to welcoming visitors back on June 1.
For more information on Florida Keys
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS