Florida NAACP Pushes for Travel Advisory Amid Governor DeSantis' Policies
Rich Thomaselli March 26, 2023
"Don’t travel here." That’s what the NAACP is telling people about the state of Florida.
A local Florida chapter of the NAACP is calling on the National Board to issue a travel advisory to the state, citing what it called the draconian policies of Governor Ron DeSantis.
The governor called it a publicity stunt.
The request emanated from the Jacksonville chapter in the state.
But one man, and a member of the NAACP, said instead of a travel advisory, there should be more black-owned businesses in Jacksonville and more of an encouragement for people of color to come to the area.
"Not every area in Duval County, in Jacksonville or the state of Florida is 'Ron DeSantis Country'," Richard Cuff said. "I think in the next 20 years, Blossom Ridge (his nickname for the area) can be a place that wealthy African Americans come to retire."
However, another man agrees with the push for a nationwide travel advisory.
Isaiah Rumlin, the Jacksonville Chapter President, said the civil rights organization must take a stand. "We feel with this travel advisory, once it is implemented it will have a vast impact on the economy in the state of Florida," Rumlin said.
Jacksonville is called the First Coast of Florida and is filled with many great beaches and is much quieter than its southern Florida counterparts. Nearby is the city of St. Augustine, the oldest settlement in the United States. Needless to say, this is a popular tourist attraction and a boycott could hurt.
DeSantis, at a separate press conference, was asked about the potential advisory. He called it a joke. "It's a pure stunt and fine, if you wanna waste your time on a stunt, that's fine. Look, I'm not wasting my time on your stunts, okay? I'm gonna make sure we're getting things done here," DeSantis said.
