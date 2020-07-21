Florida's Paradise Coast Launches "The Paradise Pledge"
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 21, 2020
Florida’s Paradise Coast launched The Paradise Pledge yesterday to encourage local business owners and locals to pledge to follow the CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pledge is a voluntary program for businesses to pledge the importance of safety to both residents and visitors in the Paradise Coast region of Florida, which comprises Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades.
The pledge includes safety standards such as following CDC protocol for cleaning and sanitation as well as social distancing, encouraging staff and guests to wear masks in all public areas, making hand sanitizer accessible for staff and guests and the conducting of daily Wellness Screenings on all staff.
“Safety is crucial for travelers right now, and we wanted to create something that would allow our locals and visitors to feel at little more at ease when they are frequenting businesses in Southwest Florida,” said Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB Executive Director Jack Wert. “We’re so proud of our businesses that have already taken the pledge and appreciate their commitment as we work together to keep our community strong.”
Florida’s Paradise Coast is easily accessible from Orlando, Tampa and Miami, and includes over thirty miles of white sand beaches.
For more information about the Paradise Coast, please visit their website.
For more information on Florida
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS