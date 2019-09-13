Former Children’s Home and Inspiration for Beatles' 'Strawberry Fields Forever' to Become Tourist Attraction
September 13, 2019
Strawberry Field really is forever.
Fans have flocked to the red metal gates of the former Salvation Army children's home in Liverpool, England since the Beatles wrote "Strawberry Fields Forever" in 1967 and, now, the home, which served as inspiration for the song, will become a tourist attraction and home to a John Lennon exhibition.
According to a report in CNN, the building has been repurposed as a visitor's center and also provides training for young adults with learning disabilities.
"John Lennon found sanctuary here as a child and that's exactly what we want to offer by opening the Strawberry Field gates for good," Salvation Army territorial commander commissioner Anthony Cotterill told CNN.
The original children’s home was torn down in 1973 and a modern building replaced the original structure but the site was closed for good in 2005.
In 2017, the Salvation Army announced plans to give new life to the property as a facility that would create opportunities for vocational training in areas such as catering, retail, visitor experience and horticulture.
"I've been really impressed by The Salvation Army's vision and now there is huge potential to make a real change in the lives of young people who will grow in the precious soil of Strawberry Field," Julia Baird, Lennon's sister, said in a Salvation Army press release.
Visitors can enjoy the exhibition where they can see the original red gates (the ones that stand outside the property are replicas) stroll through gardens and Lennon and Beatles memorabilia as well as an on-site cafe.
Tickets are approximately $16 and can be purchased in advance.
