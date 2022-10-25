Fort Lauderdale Launches New Tourism Campaign
October 25, 2022
The Greater Fort Lauderdale area has launched a new marketing initiative as destinations across Florida continue to brand themselves as open for business in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale, unveiled the campaign on Monday with the branding tagline of "Everything Under the Sun," a nod to the area’s welcoming reputation and inclusive community.
“This campaign goes to the heart of what makes our community great – the people and our diverse offerings. We now have a strong campaign that truly reflects who we are and shows how special Greater Fort Lauderdale is in every bold, beautiful, and surprising way,” Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, said in a statement. “We are graciously welcoming everyone, and I mean everyone, to come join us and experience our tropical paradise rich with culture, flavor and unique experiences. Our diversity is our strength, and we are proudly telling this story to the world.”
Greater Fort Lauderdale and a large swath of Florida's East Coast were relatively untouched by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Southwest Florida. The Fort Myers area was devastated and other parts of the Gulf Coast, even into central Florida, were also damaged.
In response, the state's overall umbrella tourist organization, VISIT FLORIDA, launched a campaign to make sure visitors know that more than 80 percent of Florida's top tourist destinations are still up and running.
Fort Lauderdale, in particular, is emphasizing its long-standing reputation of inclusiveness. The ads for the “Everything Under the Sun” campaign will feature locals with disabilities, members of the area’s LGBTQ+ community, people of a diverse age range and various racial and ethnic identities. People from more than 170 countries speaking 147 languages call Greater Fort Lauderdale home.
“Together, they make up the rich tapestry of Greater Fort Lauderdale, 31 municipalities strong,” Visit Lauderdale said. “They are the welcoming committee for anyone and everyone who comes to visit.”
