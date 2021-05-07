French Polynesia Has Reopened to International Travelers, With Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti May 07, 2021
Travelers looking to book their first post-pandemic getaway can now consider visiting the paradisiacal South Pacific islands of French Polynesia, which include popular beach destinations like Tahiti and Bora Bora. The French overseas region reopened its borders to international travel on May 1, which means tourists can once again start eyeing the idyllic islands for their next getaway.
While that’s good news for prospective vacationers, it doesn’t come without a cost. French Polynesia’s current entry requirements dictate that foreign visitors must quarantine for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.
International travelers must also present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test performed within 72 hours of their departure. This must be provided to the airline before boarding, but be aware that some individual airlines also have their own policies.
Plus, you’ll need to have healthcare travel insurance (unless you’re from France) that covers any potential COVID-19 treatment needed. Otherwise, you must agree to personally assume responsibility for all health-related costs you might incur while visiting the territory.
All inbound travelers must fill out the ETIS Travel Application before departing, and completed forms are collected by an airport gate or customs agent prior to boarding.
As French Polynesia has only one international airport, all flights will arrive at Faa'a International Airport (PPT) in Papeete. Note that tourists are not permitted to enter Tahiti using personal vessels.
Once you arrive on the islands, local businesses and attractions—shops, restaurants, bars, salons, arcades, museums, places of worship and sporting grounds—are largely open, according to CNN Travel. Masks are mandatory in all public spaces throughout the islands for anyone over the age of 10; social distancing is still required indoors, and restaurants have a limit of six people per table.
Outdoor markets, circuses and nightclubs remain shuttered. On Tahiti and Moorea, there is still a curfew in effect between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. through at least June 1.
For more information, visit etis.pf/en.
