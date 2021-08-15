Germany Tightens Restrictions on Travelers from US
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 15, 2021
Less than two months after opening its borders to U.S. citizens, Germany today began tightening travel restrictions on Americans as COVID-19 cases have surged dramatically in the last two weeks.
Visitors to Germany who have recently spent time in the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated or demonstrate an “important reason” for entering the country, according to USA TODAY.
Those who are unvaccinated or unable to show proof of recovery will need to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. The quarantine period can end on the fifth day with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Germany has recognized that the tide has turned in the U.S., where the new Delta variant of the virus has resulted in nearly 1 million new COVID cases in the last week.
It’s disturbing news, particularly since the summer began so positively, with pent-up demand driving record travelers. But that has begun to wane in the last two weeks and more people are canceling their future trips.
Israel, Turkey and Vietnam and other countries were also added to Germany’s high-risk list, joining destinations like the United Kingdom, Spain, India and Mexico.
The European Union has yet to remove the U.S. from its safe travel list, despite the U.S. maintaining a travel ban on most European countries. Restrictions against the European Schengen area were first implemented in March 2020 and prevent travel to the U.S. for most people from 28 countries or provinces in Europe.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
For more information on Germany
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS