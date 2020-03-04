Get Ready for New Orleans Wine & Food Experience
March 04, 2020
The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) returns for its 28th annual event taking place March 18-22.
“We are excited to be hosting our annual event in March, a beautiful time of year to experience New Orleans,” said Aimee Brown, NOWFE executive director.
The event is the perfect opportunity for visitors to enjoy the city while enjoying a hands-on culinary experience.
“Our events are right in the heart of the city, giving guests a taste of our food and the great wines of the world, and also our art and architecture, our history and culture, and our people—the real soul of our city,” added Brown.
The five-day event has a busy roster of tastings, labs and parties that include wine dinners, a Tournament of Roses and the Burlesque Brunch as well as the Royal Street Stroll, the Grand Tastings and the After Party.
A highlight for true wine connoisseurs is Vinola, during which guests have the opportunity to sample rare and highly valued wines boasting a retail value of at least $75.
This year’s wine and food labs include a Natural Wines Roundtable; Purely Pinot: An Interactive Tasting Exploration; Brave New World: Fruit Driven Wines Presented by Master Sommelier Evan Goldstein; David & Goliath in the Wine World: Fostering “Small” Wineries in a “Large” Winery Landscape; and more.
In addition to a la carte event tickets, there are several ticket packages from which guests can choose.
The Tasting Package gives visitors a sampler of what the event offers. Priced at $340, the package includes the Royal Street Stroll, the Grand Tasting Friday Evening and the Grand Tasting Saturday Afternoon.
Upgrade to the Connoisseur Package to be a part of the whole experience and gain early entry. With this package, attendees can attend Vinola, the Royal Street Stroll, the Grand Tasting Friday and Saturday and the NOWFE after party. This package also includes a choice of three labs, a 10 percent discount on additional labs and a $20 voucher for the NOWFE Merchandise Store.
Go with the VIP package and get everything as well as VIP access to the Royal Street Stroll and the Grand Tastings and a choice of four labs.
