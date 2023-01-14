Get to Know the Surroundings of Buenos Aires
Destination & Tourism Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera January 14, 2023
Summer has arrived in the southern hemisphere, and with it, there is a new opportunity to visit Buenos Aires, a city that is accessible and even cheap given the economic situation the country is going through. We recommend some places near the capital to spend a weekend in bucolic places.
There are attractive destinations nearby that will make you forget traffic jams, and offer you majestic country landscapes and great gastronomic offers.
Tigre and Delta Tour
The classic Mercado de Frutos (today a relevant design pole), the victoria promenade and its Art Museum, the Trillenium Casino, and the historical center are part of the must-see places of the destination.
Parque de la Costa
In Buenos Aires, Parque de la Costa is located at 1509 Vivanco Street in Tigre City and offers a wide range of entertainment for children and teenagers. And to twist this visit, it is worth going to Nordelta, in whose bay you can have lunch and walk for a while surrounded by a beautiful lake and restaurants, ice cream parlors, and cafes. A proposal to enjoy an afternoon with your family, couple, or friends.
Only 30 km. north of Buenos Aires, the Tigre district always leads the options for nearby getaways from the city. When spring and summer arrive (December to May), an excellent proposal is to add a walk along the coast or a visit to the Art Museum, an outing to go rowing. Not only do the clubs allow you to practice this activity.
There are also ventures such as Kanoo, which combines a nice walk along the streams and basic notions of rowing (in the case of beginners). Those who dare more, can take more challenging experiences.
Kanoo's gastronomic proposal is of high quality and it is a great experience in itself (it is not necessary to go out paddling to try the dishes), but it does complete a good weekend programme.
The kayak experience activity is with a guide/instructor: it includes full equipment, safety vests, technical talk before starting, practice on the creek, and then going into rivers and internal streams. During the tour, the guide shares information about the Delta's ecosystem and we learn about the flora and fauna.
Balcarce Laguna Brava Circuit
400 km from downtown Buenos Aires, the city of Balcarce offers stupendous landscapes of its natural beauties: mountains, lagoons, streams, and fertile valleys. There is also the option of having an exquisite bike ride, combining a weekend and a sporting activity that has more and more followers.
The Brava Lagoon is a water mirror of 420 hectares whose depth varies between 4 and 6 meters, rich in flora and wild fauna. The village can be visited with the simple objective of spending a day outdoors, combining water and mountains, or you can take advantage of the tour to perform various activities offered by the resorts located on the shores of the lagoon.
San Pedro: La Campiña
This destination has several not-to-be-missed places. San Pedro is 173 km north of Buenos Aires. It has landscapes with islands and estuaries that give it an interesting diversity of flora and fauna, preserved by the Natural Reserve of Rafael de Aguilar Park.
In 1852, the town was the scene of the signing of the San Nicolás Agreement, a pre-existing pact that served as the basis for the National Constitution. The house where 13 provinces signed the document is today a museum, archive, and historical library.
In this town, it is possible to combine gastronomy, walks, nature and landscapes. Monica Cahen D'anvers and César Mascetti reveal the secrets of the family house in a very pleasant environment and with a highly recommended gastronomic proposal. There, it is possible to break away from the house by looking at the countryside and the orchard. And at tea time, don't even think about calories: the local sweets and desserts will be a delicacy at tea time.
